Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a maisonette fire on Chase Ridings in Enfield.

Most of the first floor of a maisonette and part of the roof of the two-storey block were damaged by the fire. A woman and two children left the building before the Brigade arrived. They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 1354 and the fire was under control by 1517. Fire crews from Southgate, Enfield, Edmonton and Barnet fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation