Enfield Council is tackling the housing crisis by building 2,000 new homes for local residents and key workers, on the Joyce Avenue and Snell’s Park estate in Edmonton.

More than three quarters (78.5 per cent) of the people taking part in a ballot on the future of the estate, voted in favour of the Council’s regeneration proposals.

Cllr Nesil Caliskan, Leader of Enfield Council, said: “This scheme will transform the lives of people living on the Joyce and Snell’s Park Estates. Our proposals were developed in response to the concerns residents raised about their estates and were designed to tackle problems such as levels of crime and anti-social behaviour, drug taking and sex working.

“Our scheme was also intended to improve the state of some of our residents’ homes, tackle parking issues and address the lack of safe, accessible green space for residents to relax in and allow your children to play.

“I am delighted that residents of the two estates have voted in favour of the Council’s proposals which are designed to fix all these issues.”

Find out more about the project and the timelines here: https://new.enfield.gov.uk/…/2021-12-20-joyce-avenue…/

