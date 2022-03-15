Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Enfield Council is delighted to be celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

We want to help residents celebrate the incredible achievements of our Queen in the most suitable way possible.

If you are planning a local event, street party or similar, you will find helpful guidance and important application forms below. Please take note of the closing dates for applications as we won’t be able to extend them.

We hope that this website will give you all the information and guidance you need to get the most out of this once in a lifetime event. If you cannot find what you need on these pages, you can email us at [email protected] and we will do our best to advise you.

Please do revisit this page as we will be providing updates on exciting activities we are hoping to support over the extended bank holiday weekend.

We wish you every success with your plans for the Platinum Jubilee!

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022 logo

Road closure for a street party

Apply for a road closure for your street party (PDF)

View guidance for applying for a road closure (PDF).

To apply for a road closure for a street party, complete the application form above and email to [email protected]

The closing date to apply for a road closure is 20 April 2022.

Small grant to support a local event

Apply for a small grant to support your local event (PDF)

To apply for a small grant to support a local event, complete the application form above and email to [email protected]

The closing date to apply for a small grant to support your local event is 6 May 2022.