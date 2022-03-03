In partnership with CHICKENSHED we’ll be bringing theatre to Enfield’s high streets, town centres and other non-theatre settings.

We’re looking for performers – aspiring or current – who would like to participate in our bespoke street performance training programme. If you are interested in obtaining, developing or expanding your current street theatre skills then this programme is for you. To find out how to apply, visit: https://www.chickenshed.org.uk/street-performance

Street Performance Training

Chickenshed in conjunction with Enfield Council is pleased to announce we will be bringing theatre to Enfield’s high streets, town centres and various non-theatre settings.

We are looking for a number of current or aspiring performers who would like to participate in our bespoke street performance training programme. If you are interested in obtaining, developing or expanding your current street theatre skills then this programme is for you.

The free training provided will be bespoke to you as an artist. It will include:

A thorough understanding of the special conditions of working outdoors in a public space.

How to adapt and create work for such an environment

How to respond creatively to the challenges and opportunities these spaces and experience presents.

An awareness of best practice from across the UK

Practical knowledge (licensing, health and safety, financing, contracts, sound etc)

Artistic aspects (how to create work for street spaces, engaging a passing crowd, working outdoors).

The project will run from Jan – May 22 and will end with a number of performances in and around Enfield’s great new performance spaces, in the streets, shopping centres, recreational areas and beyond!

Chickenshed is based on the belief that everyone can flourish when everyone is included. We therefore particularly encourage applicants from those underrepresented in theatre and performance and from anyone who has the motivation and desire to build on their street performance skills. All travel expenses will be paid during the course of this training programme.

Interested?

If you are interested in this free training programme and are a resident within Enfield or have a strong connection to Enfield, please send a cover letter or a video of yourself for no longer than 5 minutes explaining your experiences so far and the skills you would like to develop to [email protected].

You must be 15+ to apply.

