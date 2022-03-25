On Saturday, March 19, 2022, Mrs Ismini Hatzigianni, Coordinator of the Schools of the Archdiocese and the Inspector/Head of the Cypriot Educational Mission, Mrs Kouma, paid an educational visit to the Greek school of St Trinity in Brighton.

At the Greek school they were welcomed by the Priest in Charge, Fr. Germanos Kourkounis, the Chairman of the Community, and the Chairman of the School Committee along with several parents!

The two coordinators talked with teachers and children and attended choir, traditional dance and Greek language classes at the morning and afternoon school.

It should be mentioned that the school has over 150 children who show excellent progress in Greek language!

Hospitality at the school was exceptional! Warm thanks and congratulations for the excellent organization throughout the community!

