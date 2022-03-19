A man who was identified by detectives from the distinctive tracksuit he wore in a drill music video has been convicted of the murder of Christopher George in Enfield.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command launched a murder investigation and began trawling hours of CCTV footage after 26-year-old Christopher was shot in the chest at close range in Sebastopol Road on 29 July 2020.

They quickly identified 25-year-old Roshane Watson as the gunman. Watson was wearing a distinctive tracksuit at the time of the murder.

He was seen wearing this tracksuit in a drill music video uploaded to YouTube just a month before and was also seen wearing it on CCTV the day before the murder.

Further enquiries found police body-worn video which showed officers stopping Watson on 9 July 2020. When he was stopped he was wearing the same trainers as the gunman was wearing at the time of the murder.

Terrique Tomlin, 18, featured in this body-worn video and was also identified from a music video, part of which was filmed on the Fore Street Estate just metres away from the murder scene.

Phone records identified that 23-year-old Gizem Ozbahadir had been in contact with Watson and Tomlin throughout the day of the murder.

A jury at Wood Green Crown Court heard Christopher had worked as a delivery driver but supplemented his income by selling designer bags and shoes.

On the night of the murder he had travelled to Edmonton to meet an associate.

He had been spotted by the four defendants, who followed him in two vehicles; an Audi and a BMW.

During the trial, CCTV showed the initial spotting of Christopher in Fore Street as the catalyst for the defendants following in convoy, watching Christopher and shooting him in Sebastopol Road.

Forensic evidence linked 28-year-old Leo Donaldson, and his brother Nathaniel, aged 22, to the Audi.

After the shooting, the Audi was hidden and dismantled. However, police managed locate it on 6 August 2020 under a tarpaulin.

It was later discovered that Nathaniel had hired the Audi using false identity documents. Ozbahadir had hired the BMW and two other vehicles over a two month period using fraudulent driving and identification documents.

Following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court, the five defendants were convicted as follows:

[A] Leo Donaldson, 28 (03.08.93) of Haringey, was found guilty of manslaughter. He had previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and fraud offences related to the hire of rental vehicles. He was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

[B] Roshane Watson, 25 (16.12.96) of Edmonton, was found guilty of murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice.

[C] Gizem Ozbahadir, 23 (18.08.98) of Waltham Cross, Herts was found guilty of murder. She had previously pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and three fraud offences relating to the hiring of rental vehicles. She was found not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

[D] Terrique Tomlin, 18 (29.11.03) was found guilty of manslaughter. He was found not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A fifth man [E] Nathaniel Donaldson, 22 (25.01.00) of Ponders End was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice. He had previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation in relation to the hire of the Audi used in the murder.

All have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 20 May 2022.

In a statement, the family of Christopher George said: “Christopher was a loving son, a caring brother to his three siblings and a devoted father to his two young daughters, the youngest being only three months when he was killed.

“We know that nothing will bring Christopher back, but seeing those responsible for his death being convicted brings a little bit of comfort and closure. We would like to thank the police and the CPS for all their hard work and efforts to obtain justice for Christopher. We would also like to thank God for his merciful help in helping us through the past difficult two years. Our faith and trust in the police and criminal justice system has been restored.”

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke said: “This was a complex investigation. The CCTV in this case shows the planning and coordination of the two suspects’ vehicles who, as soon as they spotted Christopher George, put their plan in place.

“The CCTV is chilling especially as there is no motive identified for this attack. This was undoubtedly an execution in a quiet residential street in the middle of summer.

“We can only hope with the conviction of Christopher’s killers that his family can draw some form of comfort from the thought that they have justice.”