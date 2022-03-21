The wide-ranging ambitions of Enfield Council’s Angel Edmonton Town Centre Action Plan are being delivered with the start of transformational work around Fore Street funded by the Mayor of London.

The upgrade of Fore Street Library has begun while the first of several art installations for the town centre has been unveiled.

Plans have also started on the delivery of affordable workspaces for local businesses at Angel Yard with the appointment of project partner Launch It.

These projects are part of a £2.2 million programme of works supported by the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund, and sit alongside further plans for the area spearheaded by Enfield Council which include improving public spaces, and introducing a programme of arts and cultural activities.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “These plans will create a resilient, vibrant town centre and connects the people of Angel Edmonton to the wider strategic growth at the nearby Joyce and Snell’s estates and Meridian Water.

“The transformation of the library is a significant step as it lies at the heart of the town’s community activities.”

The library will become a flexible, community focused facility and ‘living room’ for people to access learning and employment skills and to enjoy a programme of activities including performances, readings and workshops.

The Council appointed local building firm Nico Contractors Ltd and Meridian Water based fabrication specialist Bloqs to complete the works at the library, designed by Jan Kattein Architects. The library is expected to reopen in the Summer of 2022.

Representatives of these local businesses met Enfield Council’s cabinet member for Children’s Services, Cllr Mahtab Uddin and Council officers at the library site.

The visitors also saw the recently completed mural ‘Charlie’ inspired by the Leeds Street market trader of the same name who has worked as a green grocer for 70 years. The mural, designed by artist Albert Agwa and developed with Fisher Cheng Architects, was voted for by members of the public from three short-listed designs.

The mural on the corner of College Gardens and Fore Street is a stone’s throw away from an old laundry yard that will be transformed into 32 affordable workspaces and a new community area, also funded by the Good Growth Fund.

Launch It an organisation dedicated to helping empower and train young people to start their own businesses, has been appointed by Enfield Council to operate the workspaces known as Angel Yard from this Autumn 2022.