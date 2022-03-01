Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides expressed the readiness of Cyprus to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while also expressing the country’s support to the decision to fund the purchase of military equipment for the Ukrainian army through the European Peace Facility, a Defence Ministry press release has said regarding his participation in Monday’s teleconference of the EU’s Defence Ministers.

The Ministers exchanged views on existing capabilities to contribute military equipment to the Ukrainian army.

Petrides condemned the Russian invasion and “expressed his support and solidarity for the Ukrainian people, as well as his sadness for the humanitarian crisis.”

He further expressed his concerns for the possibility of an increase of conflicts in neighbouring countries and the possibility of increased hostilities.

The Minister also “expressed Cyprus’ support of the decision to help through measures for contributions through the European Peace Facility, and assured that the Republic of Cyprus will be providing humanitarian aid.”