Leader of the Council Cllr Peray Ahmet and Cabinet Member Cllr Ruth Gordon joined local MP David Lammy on Friday to visit projects in the Seven Sisters area working to support residents, build community and boost the local economy.
The projects they visited included Edible London at St Ann’s Library Community Kitchen, Ebenezer Community College, the Gourley Triangle redevelopment project and Apex Gardens.
Much of this vital work has been supported by £10 million that the council has received from the government’s Future High Streets Fund to improve the town centres of Bruce Grove, Tottenham Green and Seven Sisters.