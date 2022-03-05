Cyprus will welcome children with cancer from Ukraine, and together with their parents, they will be offered the treatment they need and will be hosted host for as long as it takes for their treatments to be completed, Elpida foundation announced on Friday. The authorities will cover their accommodation and anything else they might need during their stay, the announcement reads.



The foundation notes that because of the war most children with cancer remain without treatment and their lives are in danger as childhood and adolescent cancers, such as acute leukemia, lymphoma, and other malignancies, are rapidly progressing and an urgent treatment is therefore needed.



According to the announcement, the European Society for Paediatric Oncology yesterday contacted the national representative of Cyprus in the international body of experts, Professor Dr. Loizos Loizou, President of the Elpida foundation and asked for Cyprus` assistance.

Professor Loizou, immediately contacted the Honorary President of the foundation, Andri Anastasiades, the spouse of Cyprus’ President, with the request that the Republic assumes the care and treatment for 3 children with cancer from Ukraine.



Both Andri Anastasiades and the President of the Republic contacted Dr Loizou and they gave the go-ahead.



Elpida Foundation immediately assumes all expenses related to travel and transportation of children and their parents, and will offer accommodation at the Elpida hostel located next to the Pediatric Clinic at Makarios Children`s Hospital, food and financial assistance required for the children and their parents.