Tuesday marked a historic day for Cypriot sports as the FIBA Europe Board of Directors entrusted Cyprus with hosting one of the four groups of EuroBasket 2025.

This will be the biggest sporting event to take place in Cyprus, with the games to be held at the Spyros Kyprianou Stadium in Limassol.

According to a press release by the Cyprus Basketball Federation, this decision is the result of many months of intensive work, adding that the federation has had the full support of the government, the Cyprus Sports Organisation, the Limassol Municipality and the Cyprus Olympic Committee.

It is also stressed that the Cyprus national team will compete in EuroBasket 2025 as the host country. This is the first time that the National Team of any team sport in Cyprus will participate in the final phase of a European event.

“FIBA Europe`s decision to entrust the CBF with the organisation of a group of EuroBasket 2025 shows the very good work that has been done in our country in recent years, as well as the excellent relations that have been built between the CBF and the European federation,” the statement concludes.