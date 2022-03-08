Despite early rumours of Evangelia and Tania Breazou, Cyprus’ CyBC have been one of the most secretive broadcasters this year. In the meantime, they announced their creative team for Turin. Following recent rumours that Panik Records star Andromachi had been selected, the broadcaster will reveal the artist at the same time of the entry’s release.

On Friday, it was reported that Andromachi will represent Cyprus at Eurovision 2022, with the song out on Wednesday. This morning, the Cypriot broadcaster has confirmed that both the reported date (March 9) and the method of release (“Ola ston Aera” on RIK).

However, the artist, song title and team will be revealed along with the music video, due to premiere at 15:30 CET (16:30 local time).

About the rumoured entry

Last month, hosts of ANT1 Radio’s Good Morning Show dropped a big hint that Panik Records signee Andromachi would represent Cyprus in Turin. Although this was not confirmed by the broadcaster at the time, the rumour was conducive with the other hints that have surfaced around CyBC’s strategy – a female singer and a relative newcomer on Panik’s roster.

Eurovision Fun and lifeNewscy have reported that the Cypriot entry for Eurovision 2022 will be released on March 9 through the show “Ola ston Aera” on RIK. Both cites report that Andromachi, as rumoured, is the artist.

According to lifeNewscy, the song was recorded in Athens, and the music video was filmed this week. The report also confirms Alex P’s involvement in the composition, which contains both Greek and English lyrics. George Papadopoulos is also credited as a co-writer. It is also reported that the song will contain traditional elements, including bouzouki – a type of lute that’s a staple in Greek Laïko music.

About Andromachi

Andromachi Dimitropoulou, who performs under the moniker ‘Andromachi’, was born in Germany, before emigrating to Greece later in her childhood. Her breakthrough came as a contestant on The Voice of Greece in 2015, where she made it to the live shows. Since then, she signed to Panik Records and released a string of popular singles, most notably “Na Soun Psema“, which has almost 5 million views.

She is known for her etherial take on Greek folk, with her style being described as “like a beautiful fairy”. In 2020, she was a musical guest on the popular Greek music show Στην Υγειά μας ρε παιδιά, which was a staple for veterans in the Greek music scene.

ESCXTRA certainly approve of this choice, considering that she was included in our recent editorial on who we would like to see represent Cyprus in the future.

