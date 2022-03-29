Cyprus supports the creation of an EU-level registration platform for all refugees from Ukraine, says Nouris

Cyprus supports the proposal for the creation of a joint registration platform for all refugees from Ukraine in order to assist member states towards efforts in relocation and solidarity, Ministry of the Interior Nicos Nouris said in a statement after the extraordinary meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council which was held in Brussels on Monday.

Nouris also noted that the situation in Moldova, as well as the country`s request for the resettlement of refugees, highlights the importance of Cyprus` proposal for “mandatory and not voluntary relocation and redistribution”. The Minister also stressed that the decision to provide 17 billion euros from unallocated resources to all member states to cover needs, will help the management of the situation.

Moldova is not a member of the EU, but is receiving large numbers of refugees from Ukraine and therefore needs rapid support from the EU.

“The main feature of today’s meeting of the Home Affairs Council was the unconditional solidarity towards the Ukrainian”, Nouris said in a statement upon departure from the meeting.

“I believe that Moldova’s dramatic call for the resettlement of refugees highlights the importance of the proposal that Cyprus has put forward for mandatory and not voluntary relocation and redistribution,” he added.

“We have also supported that there should be a central platform on which to register all Ukrainian refugees in order to help member states both when it comes to relocation as well as when it comes to solidarity,” he said.

“We consider the allocation of 17 billion euros from unallocated resources to all Member States, to meet the needs of refugees which will greatly help the common cause, to be extremely important”, he concluded.