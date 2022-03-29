Cyprus supports implementation of measures of international law as regards the Ukrainian crisis and the sanctions on Russia, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday.

In statements to the press on the sidelines of the Cyprus Theatre Awards ceremony, in Nicosia, the President was asked to comment on the European Commission’s recommendation to revoke the passports given to Russian nationals on an EU sanctions list in connection to the war in Ukraine and said that only one person has Cyprus passport from the 850 Russian oligarchs or members of the Duma on the list.

In another question whether this passport will be revoked, the President said “we will see”. He pointed out that Cyprus is one of those countries that support the implementation of measures upholding international law and therefore the way Cyprus would act upon should be considered as certain.

Invited to comment on the fact that while the the EU and the international community are imposing sanctions on Russia, the Turkish President is trying to upgrade Turkey`s geostrategic role, he said that he does not wish to read Erdogan`s actions, adding that Turkey`s policy of being neutral is well known.

He said he regretted the stance of those who, despite the fact that they are united in opposing the war, they follow with apathy what Turkey does with the sanctions. “Although the EU decides to impose sanctions, they watch with apathy what Turkey, regrettably, does, by not imposing any sanctions, maintaining that these sanctions were not imposed by the UN” the President said and described this approach as regrettable.

Asked if it was time for Europe to turn its attention to Cyprus`s natural gas, President Anastasiades said that he made statements on this issue in front of US President, in Brussels, during the recent European Council.