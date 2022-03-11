Cyprus Health Ministry on Thursday announced that 3 patients passed away due to COVID and 3,473 new cases were diagnosed. The positivity rate stands at 3.52%. Total deaths rose to 889 and of cases to 344,856. The Ministry said that 113 people are hospitalized, of whom 22 in serious condition.
The deceased are a female, 54 years old who died yesterday, a female 85 years of age who also passed away today and a male 89 years old who also lost his life today.
Of the 22 patients in serious condition, 8 are intubated in an ICU and 14 in an ACU.
Figures show that 57.53% of the patients are unvaccinated. Moreover 21 patients who are no longer infectious, are intubated in an ICU.
Today a total of 98,705 tests were carried out of which 3,868 were PCR and 386 cases were diagnosed (Positivity rate 9.98%).
A total of 94,837 rapid tests were done and 3,087 cases were diagnosed with the positivity rate standing at 3.26%.
In the framework of contact tracing, 343 PCR tests were conducted and 66 came back positive (Positivity rate 19.24%).
The rapid tests were 663 and 76 cases were diagnosed (Positivity rate 11.46%).
On private initiative 1,449 PCR were done and 247 cases were diagnosed (Positivity rate 17.05%). Rapid tests totalled 41,417 and 2,071 cases were reported (Positivity rate 5%).
In the framework of the testing by the Ministry of Health a total of 53,420 rapid tests were conducted and 1,016 came back positive.
At testing units the rapid tests were 14,690 of which 689 were positive (Positivity rate 4.69%).
In elementary schools 89 cases were found from a total of 20,256 rapid tests (Positivity rate 0.44%), in high schools 11,878 tests were carried out and 88 cases were diagnosed (Positivity rate 0.74%). In the framework of Test-to-Stay 2,728 rapid tests were done and 33 came back positive (Positivity rate 1.21%). The tests in special schools were 858 and 1 case was diagnosed (Positivity rate 0.12%), in nursing homes 1,060 tests were carried out and 31 cases were diagnosed (Positivity rate 2.92%), in closed units 3 cases were detected in a total of 186 tests (Positivity rate 1.61%) and in public services 6 cases were detected in a total of 1,101 tests (Positivity rate 0.54%).