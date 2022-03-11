Cyprus Health Ministry on Thursday announced that 3 patients passed away due to COVID and 3,473 new cases were diagnosed. The positivity rate stands at 3.52%. Total deaths rose to 889 and of cases to 344,856. The Ministry said that 113 people are hospitalized, of whom 22 in serious condition.

The deceased are a female, 54 years old who died yesterday, a female 85 years of age who also passed away today and a male 89 years old who also lost his life today.

Of the 22 patients in serious condition, 8 are intubated in an ICU and 14 in an ACU.