Cyprus Health Ministry on Saturday announced 2 deaths due to COVID and 1,834 new cases. Positivity rate stands at 2,01% while 128 patients are in hospitals of whom 28 are in serious condition. According to figures 54,69% of the patients are unvaccinated.

The deceased are two females 77 and 78 years old who passed away today.

Total deaths rose to 875 and of cases to 331,508. Of the 28 patients in serious condition, 12 are intubated, one is breathing withouth a ventilator and 15 are in an ACU.

Moreover the Ministry said that 17 patients who are no longer infectious are still intubated in an ICU.

A total of 91.348 tests were carried out today and 3.410 were PCR of which 224 cases were diagnosed (positivity rate PR 6,57%). The rapid tests were 87.938 and 1.610 came back positive (PR 1,83%).

In the framework of contact tracing 753 rapid tests were conducted and 50 positive cases were diagnosed (6,64% ) while on private initiative 1.743 PCR tests were conducted and 172 cases were detected (PR 9,87%). The rapid tests were 52.769 and 985 cases were diagnosed ( PR1,87%).

In the framework of the Health Ministry`s testing a total of 35.169 rapid tests were carried out and 625 cases were diagnosed. At testing units the tests amounted to 33.839 of which 574 came back positive (PR 1,7%) . In nursing home the positive cases were one from a total of 577 tests (PR 0,17%) .