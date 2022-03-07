Cypriot health authorities announced on Sunday two new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,730 new cases, bringing the total tally of deaths and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 877 and 333,238 respectively.



According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations amounted to 129, of which patients treated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units and Increased Care Units amounted to 30.



A total of 77,336 tests were carried out today, with the overall daily positivity rate amounting to 2,24%.



According to the Ministry, the new fatalities concern two male aged 81 and 94 years-old who died today, March 6.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted 129, of whom 30 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 14 are intubated, and 16 patients are in Advanced Care Units, the Ministry added.



Data show that 55,04% of the patients treated in public hospitals have no vaccination history, while 18 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units.



According to the Ministry, PCR tests amounted to 2,688 detecting 92 positive cases with a positivity rate of 3,42%, while rapid antigen tests amounted to 74,648 after which 1,638 new infections were diagnosed resulting to a positivity rate of 2,19%.



In the context of contact tracing, 951 rapid tests were carried out, detecting 77 new infections with a positivity rate of 8.1%.



As part of private initiative, 870 PCR tests were carried detecting 66 new cases (7.59), whereas 33,233 rapid antigen tests were carried after which 783 new cases were diagnosed (2.36%).

In the context of the Ministry of Health’s testing programmes using rapid antigen tests, a total of 41,415 samples were taken detecting 885 new infections, the Ministry added.



Following 38,526 tests done in the various testing sites, 777 new cases were diagnosed with a 2.02% positivity rate.



As part of testing in elderly homes, no cases were diagnosed following 79 rapid tests, while 1 new cases was detected after 1,859 carried out in closed structures (0.05%).