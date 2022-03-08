Cypriot health authorities announced on Monday one new death due to COVID-19 and 1,584 new cases, bringing the total tally of deaths and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 878 and 334,822, respectively.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations remained at 129 and patients treated in serious condition in Intensive Care Units and Advanced Care Units were reduced to 27.

A total of 46,066 tests were carried out today, with the overall daily positivity rate amounting to 3.44%.

According to the Ministry, the new fatalities concern a male aged 67 years-old who died today, March 7.

Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted 129, of whom 27 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 11 are intubated, and 16 patients are in Advanced Care Units, the Ministry added.

Data show that 55.82% of the patients treated in public hospitals have no vaccination history, while 21 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Care Units.

According to the Ministry, PCR tests amounted to 2,756 detecting 102 positive cases with a positivity rate of 3.7%, while rapid antigen tests amounted to 43,310 after which 1,482 new infections were diagnosed, resulting to a positivity rate of 3.42%.

In the context of contact tracing, 834 rapid tests were carried out, detecting 70 new infections with a positivity rate of 8.39%.

As part of private initiative, 859 PCR tests were carried detecting 59 new cases (6.87% positivity rate), whereas 28,105 rapid antigen tests were carried after which 925 new cases were diagnosed (3.29% positivity rate).

In the context of the Ministry of Health’s testing programmes using rapid antigen tests, a total of 15,205 samples were taken detecting 557 new infections, the Ministry added.

Following 14,371 tests done in the various testing sites, 487 new cases were diagnosed with a 3.39% positivity rate.