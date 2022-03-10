Cypriot health authorities announced on Friday three new deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,866 new cases, bringing the total tally of deaths and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 886 and 341,383 respectively. Today marks the second year since the first Covid-19 cases were detected on the island.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations amounted to 124, while patients treated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units and Increased Care Units were 25.

A total of 78,337 tests were carried out today, with the overall daily positivity rate rising to 3.66% from 2.76% the day before.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new fatalities concern three men aged one 77-years old and two 71-year old who passed away on 8 and 9 March.

Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 124, from 120 the day before, of whom 25 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 10 are intubated, and 15 patients are in Advanced Care Units, the Ministry added.

Data show that 56.46% of the patients treated in public hospitals have no vaccination history, while 19 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units.

According to the Ministry, PCR tests amounted to 3,807 detecting 329 positive cases with a positivity rate of 8.64%, while rapid antigen tests amounted to 74,530 after which 2,537 new infections were diagnosed resulting to a positivity rate of 3.4%.

In the context of contact tracing, 358 PCR tests were carried out detecting 53 new cases with a positivity rate of 14.8%, while 75 new cases were diagnosed following 778 rapid antigen tests with a positivity rate of 9.64%.

As part of private initiative, 1,533 PCR tests were carried detecting 221 new cases (14.42%), whereas 34,713 rapid antigen tests were carried after which 1,482 new cases were diagnosed (4.27%).

In the context of the Ministry of Health’s testing programmes using rapid antigen tests, a total of 39,817 samples were taken detecting 1,055 new infections.

Following 21,104 tests carried out in the various testing sites, 855 new cases were diagnosed with a 4.07% positivity rate.

In the context of testing in the education system, 11,283 tests were carried out in high schools detecting 82 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.73%, while an additional 3,071 rapid antigen tests were carried out as part of the test-to-stay programme, detecting 35 new infections (1.14%).

In the context of testing in elderly homes, 1,307 samples were taken, detecting 7 positive cases (0.54%), while one new case was detected following 2,008 tests carried out in closed structures.

No new cases were diagnosed following 147 and 209 tests carried out in the public service and industrial areas respectively, the Ministry said.

