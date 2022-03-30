Cypriot health authorities reported on Tuesday two new deaths due to COVID-19 and 5,089 new cases, bringing the total tally of deaths and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 932 and 421,603 respectively.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalisations declined to 182, while patients treated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units and high-dependency units were 21.

A total of 95,315 tests were carried out today, with the overall daily positivity rate amounting to 5.34% from 5.6% the day before.

According to the Ministry, the new fatalities concern a 76-year old male and an 88-year old female who passed away today.

Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 182, from 190 the day before, of whom 21 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 4 are intubated, and 16 patients are in Advanced Care Units, the Ministry added.

Data show that 54.95% of the patients treated in public hospitals have no vaccination history, while 21 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units.

According to the Ministry, PCR tests amounted to 4,344 detecting 522 positive cases with a positivity rate of 12.02%, while rapid antigen tests amounted to 90,971 after which 4,567 new infections were diagnosed resulting to a positivity rate of 5.02%.

In the context of contact tracing, 482 PCR tests were carried out detecting 101 new cases with a positivity rate of 20.95%, while 106 new cases were diagnosed following 851 rapid antigen tests with a positivity rate of 12.46%.

As part of private initiative, 1,696 PCR tests were carried detecting 309 new cases (18.22%), whereas 35,896 rapid antigen tests were carried after which 2,890 new cases were diagnosed (8.05%).

In the context of the Ministry of Health’s testing programmes using rapid antigen tests, a total of 55,075 samples were taken detecting 1,677 new infections.

Following 17,809 tests carried out in the various testing sites, 1,195 new cases were diagnosed with a 6.71% positivity rate.

As part of testing in the education system, 18,505 tests were carried out in primary schools detecting 148 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.8%, while 91 new cases were detected in high schools following 9,846 tests resulting to a positivity rate of 0.92%. Furthermore 5,892 rapid tests were carried out as part of the test-to-stay process, detecting 98 new cases (1.64%).

In the context of testing in homes for the elderly, 1,117 samples were taken, detecting 26 positive cases (2.33%), 6 new cases were detected following 369 tests carried out in closed structures (1.63%), while 7 new infections were diagnosed after 596 rapid tests carried out in the public service with a positivity rate of 1.17%, the Ministry added.