The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth has prepared an action plan for the reception of children coming to Cyprus from war-torn Ukraine, Minister Prodromos Prodromou told the Parliament on Monday.

He said that he had a meeting last week with the Ambassador of Ukraine and he was briefed in detail about the situation adding that the action plan includes among others, procedures for the enrollment of students in schools, language teaching and other measures that are needed for their smooth integration.

The Minister said some reforms will be introduced which were discussed before such as using the summer months for language lessons for all children whose mother tongue is not Greek. He also said that there is a thought to employ Ukrainian teachers who will arrive to Cyprus, fleeing the war.