The President of Israel Isaac Herzog, who is paying an official visit to Cyprus, arrived on Wednesday morning at the Presidential Palace, in Nicosia.

Herzog was welcomed by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and laid a wreath at the statue of the first President of the Republic of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III.

The Presidents of Cyprus and Israel would later have a tête-à-tête, before embarking on extensive consultations with the delegations of both sides. Anastasiades and Herzog will later speak to the press.

The President of Cyprus will also decorate the Israeli head of state.

Bilateral relations, Ukraine and the Cyprus issue are on the agenda of talks.