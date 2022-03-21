The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded a significant increase on Monday, as they reached 5.286, while the death of one patient was announced. The positivity rate stands at 4.63%.

The total number of patients who have died is 915 and of the cases confirmed so far 382.642.

The patient who died is a 63 year old man, who passed away on March 20.

The number of COVID-19 patients who are being treated in hospital is 149, of whom 31 are in a critical condition (7 intubated in an Intensive Treatment Unit and 24 in an Increased Care Unit).

The percentage of the patients who are hospitalized and have not been vaccinated is 54.37%.

Twenty one patients, who have ceased to be contagious, continue to be treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit and are intubated due to COVID-19.

A total of 114,066 tests were carried out. More specifically 4,740 PCR tests were conducted from which 482 positive cases were traced (positivity rate 10.17%). Also 109,326 rapid tests were done from which 4,804 positive cases were diagnosed (positivity rate 4.39%).

During contact tracing 528 PCR tests were done and 44 positive cases were traced (positivity rate 8.33%). Moreover, 830 rapid tests were carried out and 96 positive cases were diagnosed (positivity rate 11.57%)

A total of 1,627 PCR tests were conducted on private initiative and 347 positive cases were traced (positivity rate 21.33%) and 52,037 rapid tests were done, with 3,200 positive cases being diagnosed (positivity rate 6.15%).

Through the Health Ministry`s programme, a total of 57,289 rapid tests were carried out and 1,604 positive cases were traced.

At the sample-taking locations 17,900 rapid tests were done and 1,062 positive cases were diagnosed (positivity rate 5.93%)

In primary schools 174 positive cases were traced out of 18,418 rapid tests (positivity rate 0.94%), in secondary schools 107 positive cases were diagnosed out of 11,035 rapid tests (positivity rate 0.97%), 106 positive cases were traced out of 6,118 rapid tests done in the framework of the Test-to-Stay process (positivity rate 1.73%) and in special schools 6 positive cases were diagnosed out of 816 rapid tests (positivity rate 0.74%).

Moreover, 45 positive cases were traced out of 1,424 rapid tests done in homes for the elders (positivity rate 3.16%), 2 positive cases out of 277 rapid tests carried out in closed structures (positivity rate 0.72%) and 6 positive cases out of 471 rapid tests done in government services (positivity rate 1.27%).