The National Guard is participating in the Greek Exercise “Iniochos”, the Ministry of Defence in Cyprus announced.

The annual medium scale exercise (type INVITEX) is based on the facilities of the Air Tactics Centre at the Andravida Air Base, located in the Northwest Peloponnese of Greece with a duration of 15 calendar days and operations make use of the majority of Athena FIR. This year it starts from Monday until 7th April.

The Exercise scenario adopts a Single Base Concept (execution of operations from a single Air Base), with the participation of all branches of the Armed Forces.

The Cyprus National Guard has been participating in Iniochos since 2017.

Among the countries participating are Israel`s Defence Forces, the UAE Air Force, Italy`s Air Force, Romania, Slovenia, Canada, France.