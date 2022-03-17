A meeting chaired by Interior Minister Nicos Nouris is underway on Thursday to coordinate actions regarding the arrival of refugees from Ukraine in Cyprus.

The meeting, held at the Finance Ministry, takes place with the participation of Ministers or their representatives in an effort to manage the arrival of Ukraine refugees on the island.

Among the issues on the agenda are accommodation and social protection, access to labour market, healthcare and education.

In the meantime, a meeting was held at the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to coordinate the second humanitarian package that Cyprus intends to send to Ukraine.

A Foreign Ministry Twitter post said the package includes food aid, medicines and medical supplies and civil protection equipment.