It is with much disappointment that we announce the cancellation of our REIC Conference 1 South fixture against Slovenia, due to be played at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium in Pafos on Saturday 26 March 2022.

Sadly, the Slovenia Rugby Federation has been informed that it will not be receiving any funding from state funds in 2022, owing to government cutbacks caused by Covid expenses in 2021.

The executive committee of the Slovenia Rugby Federation had to accept the painful decision, while taking into consideration all activities and programs that are active now and further in 2022. A trip to Cyprus presents expenses that would account for 60-70% of remaining federation budget for 2022. Ultimately, despite the best efforts of everyone at Slovenia Rugby, participation in this away fixture became an impossible feat, leaving no option but to forfeit the game. Our hearts go out to all involved with Slovenia Rugby and we deeply appreciate what a difficult decision this was.

Mr Goran Djuratović – President of Slovenia Rugby – expressed his deepest apologies on behalf of the federation and we wish them the very best in securing a new general sponsor for their national team.

Cyprus is awarded a victory by forfeit, with 5 ranking points and a score of 28-0, according to the Competition Manual article 3.4.1.

Ticketholders will be contacted as soon as possible with information about refunds. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal fans both locally in Cyprus and the many around the world. Our MIGHTY MOUFLON army is the best!