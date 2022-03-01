Cyprus Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that 42 civilians have been evacuated from Ukraine.

According to the Ministry`s press release among the people who have been evacuated are citizens of Cyprus and Greece, Ukrainians with close family ties with Cypriots, as well as EU member states citizens, who asked for consular assistance from the Cyprus Republic authorities. Among these persons are a baby, young children and elderly people, as well as a pregnant woman.

The Ministry said that the evacuation was successfully completed early on Tuesday morning. These persons were stranded at the centre of Kiev, and their evacuation was organized and fulfilled successfully as a result of the actions undertaken by the staff of the Republic of Cyprus embassy in Ukraine and the Foreign Ministry`s Crisis Management Centre.

The 42 persons are currently in Romania and it has been scheduled for them, in coordination with the Greek government, to fly to from Bucharest to Athens.

The Foreign Ministry said that it continues to work so that all Cypriots will be evacuated with safety and under normal conditions.