COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisations in Cyprus show a slow downward trend in February, mainly in the last 15 days, according to the National Surveillance Report released on Friday.



In the last 14 days (since February 15th, 2021), 27,674 cases were diagnosed and the 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 3,116.4 per 100,000 population, compared to 36,018 cases and a rate of 4,056.1 per 100,000 population in the period February 1st to February 14th. As of February 28th, 2022, 321,419 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 863 died due to COVID-19, bringing the case fatality risk at 0.3%.



The median age of the cases was 31 years. Sex information was available for 22,676 (81.9%) cases, of which 53.6% were females and 46.4% males. Around 2.5% of the cases were imported and 97.5% were locally-acquired.



By age group, cases included 9,628 individuals aged 0-19 years-old (34.8%), 14,823 individuals aged 20-59 years (53.6%), and 3,210 individuals aged 60 years and older (11.6%), while for 13 cases age was not known.





Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, district information was available for 22,548 (81.5%) cases, of which 8,270 (36.7%) were reported in Nicosia district, 7,112 (31.5%) in Limassol, 3,556 (15.8%) in Larnaca, 2,597 (11.5%) in Pafos, 1007 (4.5%) in Famagusta and 6 cases had residence abroad.



As of March 2nd, 2022, 142 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised, compared to 196 people on Until February 16th. The median age of hospitalised patients with COVID-19 is 73 years of which 58.4% are males, and 33.3% are from Nicosia district. Twenty-two cases (20.2%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.



As March 2nd, 2022, of 13 cases in intensive care units (ICU) 12 (92.3%) are intubated. The median age of these ICU patients is 58 (IQR: 49-72) years and seven (53.9%) are females. Four (30.8%) of these ICU patients have comorbidities.



Over the last 14 days, 94,921 RT PCR and 1,347,575 rapid antigen tests have been performed (10,689.3 RT PCR and 151,753.9 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population).



In the last 14 days (15 – 28 February 2022), information was available for 25,405 (91.8%) cases of which 36.6% (9,292) reported no symptoms and 63.4% (16,113) reported at least one symptom. Regarding pre-existing conditions information was available for 26,201 cases (94.7%) of which 1,428 cases (5.5%) reported at least one comorbidity.



Total deaths declined in February

By March 2, 2022, a total of 997 deaths of people with COVID-19 have been reported to the Ministry of Health, of which 61.4% concerns men (612 deaths) and the remaining 38.6% concerns women (385 deaths).



Of the 997 deaths, 863 (87%) had COVID-19 as the underlying cause, while 61.6% of the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 disease, concerns men (532 deaths) and the remaining 38.4% concern women. The COVID-19 associated mortality is 97.2 per 100,000 population.



According to the Ministry, 50% of the total number of deaths of people diagnosed with COVID-19, concerns individuals aged 69-86 years, with a median age of death of 79 years and a mean age of 76.4 years.



In February 2022, the total number of deaths of people diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 99 compared to 109 in January of whom 91 had COVID- 19 as the underlying cause.



It is noted that 56% of the total number of deaths in February 2022, concerns people aged 60 and over without a history of vaccination.



The month with the highest total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic was January 2022 (109, 10.9%) that exceeded August 2021 (100, 10.0%), February 2022 (99, 9.9%) and January 2021 (97, 9.7%).



The highest percentage of deaths of people positive for COVID-19, with underlying cause of death the disease COVID-19, concerns residents of Limassol district (306, 35.5%), followed by Nicosia district (264, 30.6%), Larnaca (156, 18.1%), Pafos (78, 9.0%) and Famagusta (48, 5.6%). For seven more deaths district of permanent residence in note defined (0.8%) and four deaths concern residents abroad (0.5%).