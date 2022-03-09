The Cabinet approved on Wednesday a proposal tabled by the Minister of Agriculture which provided that the government will buy quantities of grain in order to deal with the crisis following Russia`s invasion to Ukraine.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis told the press after the meeting of the Ministerial Council that the state will purchase 36,000 tons of barley and corn, to increase stockpile capacity due to the crisis.

He assured that situation is under assessment and if necessary, new orders will be placed.

Kadis said that Cyprus already has stocks from the orders of the importers which last until mid April and added that these new orders are additional quantities. He noted that the situation is being monitored daily and if it is necessary, new orders could be placed.

He reminded that the specific provision for orders from the state is included in the legislation recently passed following the abolition a state grain committee and provides that in times of crisis the state itself could place orders.

Kadis also said that there was a comparison of the advantages of the management of the quantities by the state itself or by the importers, both economically and in terms of efficiency and the solution of the management by the importers is preferable.

Therefore, he explained, the state will import the quantities and give them to importers under specific conditions in full transparency.

