Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos and Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios briefed on Friday hoteliers and local authorities of Famagusta district about the efforts to replace the lost tourism from the Russian and Ukrainian markets.

The Ministers attended a meeting called by the Hoteliers’ Association Board to discuss the situation and Karousos said that they exchanged views on the crisis and heard the suggestions by the hoteliers. He added that the suggestions will be assessed and they will come up with measures.

Karousos said that Cyprus authorities will try to get tourists from other markets based on the air connections adding that Cyprus will seek assistance by the EU as regards state aid or some compensatory measures.

He said that Cyprus is affected on a greater level than other EU countries as 1,6 mln arrivals where expected. Transport Minister said an action plan is drafted in an effort to minimize the consequences.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios spoke of a very difficult year for Cyprus tourism adding that the briefing and exchange of views was important and useful as the authorities will have to support the industry soon, as they did during the pandemic crisis.

Famagusta Hoteliers’ Association Head Doros Takkas said that support is needed on a three pillar basis to mitigate the consequences of the crisis.

Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettos said that the Russian and Ukrainian markets represent 65-70% of the tourist arrivals on the island and therefore the impact is huge.