The Cyprus Basketball Federation is in Munich to present its bid to host the Group Phase of the Fiba Eurobasket 2025.

The CBF said that Cyprus is bidding for one of the four groups which will be a forerunner of a huge celebration of basketball on the island and will attract a lot of people from all over the world.

Heading the delegation that traveled to Munich, the CBF chairman, Andreas Mouzourides said that the result of Cyprus’ bid will become known on Tuesday after midday.

The Cyprus delegation is ready in every way to present its bid to undertake a Eurobasket 2025 group. It is a dream we believed in, worked very professionally and we are optimistic that we will achieve our goal”, he added.

Such development, he noted, will bring multiple benefits for both the sport and Cyprus both in the long term and short term.