Cyprus authorities on Monday announced a new categorization of countries based on their epidemiological risk as regards COVID 19 which is put into effect March 24.

Green Category countries – Low risk countries at current stage

Third countries: United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia

Red Category countries – Increased risk countries compared to the Green and Orange Category

European Union member states: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Finland

Small states: Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino

Schengen members: Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway

Third countries: Egypt, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Georgia, United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan, Indonesia, Jordan, Israel, Canada, (Hong Kong and Macau included) , Colombia, Kuweit, Belarus. Lebanon, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Oman, Ukraine, Uruguay, Peru, Russia, Serbia, Chile

It is noted that all passengers, regardless of the country’s category, including those holding a valid certificate of vaccination, are obliged to apply for the CyprusFlightPass within 48 hours before the departure of their flight. Moreover, for the protection of public health and the monitoring of the epidemiological situation, passengers of selected flights (including passengers holding a vaccination certificate) may undergo a random laboratory molecular testing carried out by the Ministry of Health.

Categories of countries for vaccinated or unvaccinated passengers or those who were not previously infected are green, red and grey, as listed by the Minitstry of Health.

EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland are categorized based on the assessmen by ECDC.

As regards third countries or any other countries listed in an updated list by the European Council are included in green and red category by the Cyprus Ministry of Health.

It is noted that the categorization of countries, based on the epidemiological risk assessment, is extremely dynamic and may be modified at any moment as the pandemic evolves and the epidemiological data changes. For this reason, new data will be announced and the list of countries will be updated frequently.

Unvaccinated passengers or those who do not carry a valid infection certificate can travel to Cyprus but need to fulfill all conditions for entrance from the the country they are traveling from.

All vaccinated persons or previously infected with a valid certificate can travel to Cyprus without having to fulfill the conditions for the country of departure ie COVID test or self isolation/quarantine or special permit, as long as they fulfill the prerequisites as listed at : https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/el/vaccinated-passengers