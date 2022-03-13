Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Sunday three new deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,314 new cases, bringing the total number of deaths and infections recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic to 902 and 353,002 respectively.



Hospitalizations amounted to 107, while patients treated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units and Increased Care Units were 17.



A total of 68,993 tests were carried out today and the overall daily positivity rate stands at 3.35%



The new fatalities concern two men aged one 75 -years old and 93 -year old respectively who passed away on 12 and 13 March and one woman 80 years old who also passed away March 13.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 107, of whom 17 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 5 are intubated, and 12 patients are in Advanced Care Units, the Ministry added.



According to data, 56.08% of the patients being treated in public hospitals have no vaccination history, while 21 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units.



According to the Ministry, PCR tests amounted to 3,012 of which 164 were positive with a positivity rate of 5.44%. Rapid antigen tests amounted to 65,981 after which 2,150 new cases were diagnosed resulting to a positivity rate of 3,26%.



In the context of contact tracing, 927 rapid tests were carried out and 69 new cases were found with a positivity rate of 7.44%.



On private initiative, 1,157 PCR tests were carried out and 121 new cases were found (positivity rate 10.46%), while 27,034 rapid tests were carried out after which 937 new cases were detected (positivity rate 3.47%).



In the context of the Ministry of Health’s testing programmes 38.947 rapid tests were done and 1.213 new cases were detected.



Following 37,812 tests carried out at the various testing sites, 1,139 new cases were detected with a 3.01% positivity rate.



In the context of testing in retirement homes, 35 samples were tested and zero cases were found. In closed structures 173 rapid tests were done and 5 new cases were found (positivity rate 2.89%).