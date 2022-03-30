Cypriot volunteer doctors start humanitarian mission in Romania for Ukrainian refugees [VIDEO]

A group of Cypriot doctors and nurses arrived on Tuesday in the Romanian border town of Siret, to volunteer their services for the health care of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country.

The group of Volunteer Doctors Cyprus arranged a humanitarian mission in cooperation with Médecins du Monde Greece. Earlier, on Tuesday morning, the group arrived at the northern city of Rădăuți, near Siret.

CNA photographer Katia Christodoulou, who is accompanying the group, said the doctors would initially focus on providing health care for children. A mobile unit will be deployed in refugee camps this week and may be redeployed in other areas, hosting Ukrainian refugees, as well.

Speaking before departing from Larnaca airport, on Monday evening, Head of mission Dr. George Makrygiannis said the group is addressing humanitarian situations, arising either from war or natural disaster. In this case, a group of six persons is departing for the Romania-Ukraine border area to provide healthcare treatment to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

He said that they would remain there for a week to man the mobile unit belonging to the Médecins du Monde Greece.

Other members comprising the mission are Dr. Christos Neokleous, Dr. Katerina Sialou, and nurses Constantina Rousia and Philio Korfiotou. Katia Christodoulou, who is also a member of the Board of Volunteer Doctors Cyprus, is accompanying them.