A joint exercise of the Cyprus police and the Israeli authorities Aviation Security will take place on March 22 at Larnaca airport.

A police press release said that the aim of the “Joint Tactical Training 2022” is cooperation and immediate response in case of an illegal incident in an airport.

It is added that other involved airport stakeholders, as Hermes Airports that manages and controls Larnaca International Airport, the Civil Aviation, private security company ICTS and ground-handling companies will participate in the exercise.

During the exercise there won`t be any flight arrivals and departures. The exercise will involve various scenarios within the airport venues where Israeli flights are conducted, while there will be shootings using blank ammunition.