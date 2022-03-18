The application CovScan Cyprus is now available for use on devices with an iOS operating system, the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy said on Friday.

In a press release the Ministry said that the application is available on devices with an iOS operating system apart from Android devices, “in the context of the continuous improvement of services offered to best manag the pandemic.”

The application may be downloaded at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/covpass-cyprus/id1572945485.

It is also noted that the application operates on devices more current than iOS 12.1.