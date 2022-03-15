The theme for Commonwealth Day 2022 centres around the theme for the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – ‘Delivering a Common Future’ – which highlights how the 54 member countries in the Commonwealth family are ‘innovating, connecting and transforming’ to help achieve goals like fighting climate change, promoting good governance and boosting trade.

Given that 2022 is Her Majesty The Queen’s Jubilee Year, there is also a special focus this year on the role service plays in the lives of people and communities across the Commonwealth.

Haringey Council Leader Cllr Peray Ahmet and Mayor Cllr Adam Jogee raised the Commonwealth flag at George Meehan House this morning to mark #CommonwealthDay.