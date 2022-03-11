Cyprus is ready to accept Ukrainian children with cancer for treatment if they are sent over, said Dr. Loizos Loizou, head of the Elpida Foundation for children with cancer and Leukemia and Cyprus’ representative at the European Society for Paediatric Oncology.

Speaking to CNΑ, he said that Cyprus can provide treatment for three children with cancer without excluding the possibility of more if there is a need. Cyprus’ capacity is 14 beds, he added.



Noting the issue with children suffering from cancer or other ailments is very big, he said due to the war, many children remain without treatment with cancer rapidly progressing. Childhood and adolescent cancers, such as acute leukemia, lymphomas and other malignant tumours, progress rapidly, he said and only with urgent treatment can be tackled.

The European Society for Paediatric Oncology, together with St. Judes hospital have a team of doctors at the Polish borders where the children arrive and they are sent to various countries, accordingly, said Loizou.

The Elpida foundation, he said, has undertaken the cost of transporting the children and their families as well as their treatment and will provide accommodation and a stipend during their stay on the island.

During a teleconference on Friday, all interested parties will also examine other ways to help since there is a severe lack of oxygen, chemotherapy drugs and blood derivatives in Ukraine, he added.

Around 70 children have been sent to Germany, Italy and Austria for treatment. There are around 1000 children annually who suffer from cancer in Ukraine and around 7 thousand require treatment, Dr. Loizou said.