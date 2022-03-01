CHARITY FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

Belleveue Mortlakes vs Cynergy Bank

In support of GO BEYOND – “Giving breaks that last a lifetime”

A further Belleveue Mortlakes Chartered Surveyors Charity Football Event took place on 16th February 2022 at the Trent Park football pitches in Oakwood.

A great afternoon was enjoyed by all, especially the buffet! Raising much-needed funds, as always, for the Go Beyond Charity who are celebrating their 30th Anniversary this year. The celebrations for the Anniversary will take place in Central London on 17th May 2022 – an event we are proud to be part of for this remarkable children’s Charity.

Thank you to our local MP, Bambos Charalambous, who played for Belleveue Mortlakes in this close-fought match, which ended in a 14-10 victory to the hosts.

Mr. Charalambous MP said of the day; “It was a real pleasure to participate in such an enjoyable event, whilst reaffirming the support of the Go Beyond Charity and promoting their great work. May we also thank Cynergy Bank and everyone else who took part.”

THE CHARITY – GO BEYOND

Formerly known as CHICKS, Go Beyond has been supporting young people for over 25 years, giving 16,844 children respite breaks since 1992. Go Beyond is a national children’s charity that provides disadvantaged young people with FREE respite breaks in the UK countryside, where they can let off steam, make new friends, build their confidence, have fun and ultimately build some positive childhood memories. These children have never known what a “holiday” means.

Whilst children are currently being pushed further into poverty, Go Beyond is the charity giving children and young people across the UK who experience serious challenges in their lives the chance for a break that lasts a lifetime. A break that inspires them to go beyond anything that stands between them and their brightest future.

Each year, Go Beyond needs to raise £millions to continue their good work and donations can be made via their website: www.gobeyond.org.uk.

Thank you in advance for your support and generosity.

