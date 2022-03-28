Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a bowling club on Blake Road in Bounds Green.

A disused, single-storey bowling clubhouse was destroyed by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Chris Jenner, who was at the scene, said: “Crews carried out a systematic search of the property and remained on scene through the night damping down remaining hot spots.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 28 calls to the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1835 and the fire was under control by 2009. Fire crews from Southgate, Finchley, Tottenham, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.

