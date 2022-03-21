Residents who dedicate their time to making the Borough of Broxbourne a better place to live and work have been celebrated in the latest Borough of Broxbourne (BOB) Awards.

The 2022 awards took place on Friday 18 March, and was the second time this ceremony had taken place. The BOB Awards was also one of the first events to take place in the newly refurbished Spotlight theatre.

Winners included individuals and local organisations who have gone above and beyond to greatly improve the Borough. Special emphasis this year was placed on those who have had a positive impact during the pandemic.

The Dame Marion Roe Award for young Citizen of the Year went to Nicole Jones, who has been a member of St John Ambulance for five years. Over the past 12 months, she contributed 500 hours of community service, helping to train vaccinators and conducting virtual sessions to engage young people.

Adam Barrett received a BOB Award for his work at Rosedale Community Church when it reopened to the public, being the first to volunteer for a new food pantry, and leading the parent/toddler group and the walk for wellbeing.

Breda Higgins is the co-Chair of the Wormley and Turnford Big Local, and the leader of the Health Walk based at the community centre. Through her walks, she played a vital role combatting social isolation during the pandemic.

Naomi Bailey is a nurse at the Kingfisher Nursing Home in Cheshunt, and received an award after going above and beyond the duties of her role.

Ray Cook is a dedicated supporter of the annual Poppy Appeal, working tirelessly for many years in all weathers, helping to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds, which has supported members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.

Tony Cox is the Love Hoddesdon Business Improvement District (BID) Manager and received a number of nominations for his proactive support during the pandemic, with some describing him as a ‘lifeline’.

Vanessa Carter, a staff member at Haileybury Turnford School in Cheshunt, received an award for her work as a mental health first aider and for setting up the school’s Young Carers programme, alongside her job supporting pupils.

There were also three awards for local groups. Communities 1st took the lead on mobilising volunteers in Broxbourne during the pandemic. The organisation matched volunteers to those who needed support, providing invaluable assistance to the elderly, people self-isolating and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

HABS Family Support Team employs a team of trained family support workers assisting local schools and the community. It received multiple nominations for the hard work and dedication of staff providing support during the pandemic.

The people involved in forming the Lowewood Museum Trust were instrumental in preventing the Museum from closure. The Trust secured a grant from the Arts Council to employ two members of staff to help run the Museum and curate the Museum’s collections.

Councillor David Taylor, Mayor of Broxbourne, said:

“We received a huge number of nominations to this year’s Borough of Broxbourne Awards. All those who were entered can be proud of the efforts they have given, especially when the Borough was facing the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Councillor Lewis Cocking, Leader of Broxbourne Borough Council, said:

“I was delighted to be part of the second annual Borough of Broxbourne Awards, celebrating those who dedicate so much of their time to ensuring Broxbourne is a wonderful place to live and work.

“These awards highlight and recognise the work that people from all walks of life contribute to the Borough and its residents, particularly throughout the last two years.”