AKEL backs the “For Peace and Solution, Open All Roads!” meeting

AKEL, together with dozens of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot organisations, supports next Saturday’s bicommunal mobilisation demanding the opening of new checkpoints, but also the resumption of the negotiations on the Cyprus problem.

At a time of a prolonged deadlock on the Cyprus problem, we call on the two leaders to move swiftly to implement the opening of new checkpoints. The new checkpoints will facilitate both the movement of thousands of Cypriots on both sides of the ‘Green Line’ and the relations between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots at various levels. More specifically, as has already been discussed, there is an urgent need to open new checkpoints in Nicosia for pedestrian and road access, as well as in the region of Athienou and Kokkina.

This issue for us is inextricably linked to our broader struggle for the resumption of the negotiations that can lead to a federal solution to the Cyprus problem.

The event will take place next Saturday, 26 March. Pre-rally for the mobilization at 11:30 am at the entrance of the Famagusta Gate Park in Nicosia, ending at the Orfeas checkpoint. The event will be attended by the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou.