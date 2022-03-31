Parents! Don’t miss out! Put a smile on those faces over Easter! 🐰

You can still book places at our holiday clubs for April half term with a range of providers at different locations!

Sessions include performing arts, sports, swimming and more! ⚽🤸🎨

Lots of fun & interesting activities, a delicious lunch and chances to make friends. ❤️ Free for children ages 5-16 eligible for free school meals.

Places available across Barnet on 04-08 and 11-14 April 2022.

Locations include: Ark Pioneer School, Canada Villa Youth Centre, Coppettswood School, East Barnet School, Finchley Youth Centre, Parkfield School, St James School, Tudor Primary, Underhill School, Whitefield School and others!

Find out more and book your place now http://ow.ly/BG1p50Ix1QU

#HAF2022