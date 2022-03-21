The Bees’ three-game unbeaten run ended after losing 2-0 to Woking at The Hive London in the Vanarama National League.

Dean Brennan’s side went close to opening the scoring early on after Ephron Mason-Clark found space in the box to fire against the legs of Craig Ross in the Woking goal.

The visitors tested Aymen Azaze in the 15th minute after Solomon Nwabuokei laid the ball off to Tyreke Johnson who forced the ‘keeper to palm his fierce strike over the crossbar.

Ian Dyer’s side took the lead just a minute later from the resulting corner as George Oakley put Azaze under pressure to allow Moussa Diarra to poke the ball over the line.

Ryan De Havilland spotted the run of Ephron Mason-Clark with a well-weighted through ball in the 33rd minute as the hosts looked to equalise.

The Bees’ No. 11 raced forwards into the box before making Ross work with a powerful shot.

Rob Hall’s 20-yard free-kick which dipped just over the crossbar was the nearest the Bees went in the remaining minutes before the break.

Mason-Clark found the net in the 55th minute but the referee called it back for a free-kick on the edge of the box, which was taken by Hall and pushed around the post by Ross.

Dean Brennan’s side continued to search for equaliser and almost scored when Hall fed Sam Beard into the box who lashed his shot wide.

Jamar Loza had a golden opportunity to put the game out of sight with less than 15 minutes remaining when he went clean through on goal, but his effort was comfortably stopped by Azaze.

The Cardinals secured the three points when Inih Effiong was played down the left side before he picked out Loza in the middle who finished low into the bottom corner.

Bees: Aymen Azaze, Jamie Turley ©, Ben Richards-Everton, Rob Hall (Louis Walsh 71’), Ross Marshall (Teddy Howe 78’), Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott, Reiss Greenidge, Sam Beard, Sam Woods, Ryan De Havilland. Subs (not used): Jake Askew, Wes Fonguck, Serhat Tasdemir.

Woking: Craig Ross, Josh Casey ©, Tom Champion, Moussa Diarra, Solomon Nwabuokei, Max Kretzschmar (Oliver Pendlebury 90’), Tyreke Johnson (Jamar Loza 65’), George Oakley (Inih Effiong 71’), Nicke Kabamba, David Longe-King, Rohan Ince. Subs (not used): Louie Annelsey, Tarryn Allarakhia.

Goals: Diarra (16’), Loza (86’).

Attendance: 1,501 (290 away).

Referee: Thomas Kirk.