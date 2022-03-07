The Bees earned three points in a dominant display at The Hive London – winning 6-0 against Dover Athletic in the Vanarama National League.

The game started quickly with both sides having chances early on as TJ Bramble’s long-range strike was caught by Aston Oxborough shortly before Adam Marriott drove his effort over the crossbar from range.

Dean Brennan’s side opened the scoring in the 6th minute as Marriott found the run of Reece Grego-Cox down the left wing with a well-weighted pass.

The Bees’ No. 39 cut back inside and beat his defender before curling the ball into the top right corner beyond Adam Parkes’ reach.

The hosts continued to press and went very close to doubling their lead when Marriott found Mason-Clark in the box who headed the ball against the inside of the post before it got cleared away.

Marriott looked to score one of his own moments later when his flicked header from Ryan De Havilland’s corner was pushed away by Parkes.

The Bees continued to create chances in the first half with the next coming in the 28th minute through Grego-Cox who was denied by the Whites’ goalie after Rob Hall laid the ball off to him on the edge of the box.

Marriott scored the Bees’ second of the afternoon just after the restart as Hall’s corner towards the back post was headed back across goal by Ben Richards-Everton to Marriott who nodded in from close-range.

The constant pressure paid off again as Marriott had his second goal of the day two minutes later after Grego-Cox’s curling effort was tipped onto the post by Parkes.

The Bees’ leading goalscorer reacted first to the rebound and headed it into an empty net to score his ninth of the season.

Dean Brennan’s side had a chance to further extend the advantage in the 57th minute after Ephron Mason-Clark was brought down inside the box.

Mason-Clark stepped up for the spot kick but had his shot towards the bottom corner pushed around the post by the Dover stopper.

A fourth goal for the hosts came in the 67th minute when Ryan De Havilland’s corner into the middle of the box was flicked up by Richards-Everton to allow Reiss Greenidge to turn the ball home from a yard out.

Sam Beard assisted the fifth goal as he darted down the left wing and sent an inviting delivery to Grego-Cox at the back post who headed the ball high into the goal.

In the first minute of second-half stoppage time, the Bees scored a sixth when Sam Woods was allowed time on the edge of the area to strike into the bottom corner and round off a professional performance from the hosts.

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Ben Richards-Everton, Rob Hall (Wes Fonguck 70’), Ross Marshall (Sam Woods 70’), Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott, Reiss Greenidge, Harry Taylor ©, Sam Beard, Ryan De Havilland, Reece Grego-Cox. Subs (not used): Aymen Azaze, Louis Walsh, Serhat Tasdemir.

Goals: Grego-Cox (6’), Marriott (51’, 55’), Greenidge (67’), Woods (90+1’).

Dover: Adam Parkes, TJ Bramble, Jake Goodman © (Will Moses 57’), James Caton, Harry Ransom, Henry Woods, Koby Arthur (Djair Parfitt-Williams 57’), Danny Collinge, Alfie Pavey, George Wilkinson (Michael Gyasi 57’), Myles Judd. Subs (not used): Alexis Andre Jr, Noah Carney.

Referee: James Durkin.

Attendance: 1,168 (88 away).