Dean Brennan’s side went close to scoring early on as Jake Askew’s deep free-kick found Reece Grego-Cox who hit the crossbar with a powerful effort from outside the area.

After an even next 10 minutes, Maidenhead then hit the woodwork themselves as Nathan Blissett rattled the bar from a few yards out before it was eventually cleared behind for a corner.

Askew was called into action in the 21st minute when Shaun McCoulsky found space to fire towards the bottom corner to force the goalie to tip it past the post.

Dean Brennan’s side began the second-half with intent as Reece Grego-Cox’s firm strike found the gloves of Harry Palmer in the 55th minute.

The hosts responded with a chance of their own five minutes later when Ryan Upward played a pass to Josh Smile who made Askew get low to deny the Magpies the lead.

Askew’s save proved to be important as the Bees found the net just a minute later when Ephron Mason-Clark played the ball through to Adam Marriott who slotted it past Palmer.

The Bees doubled their lead in the 79th minute when Mason-Clark and Jamie Turley combined nicely to provide a cross for Grego-Cox who turned it in from a few yards out.

The visitors pulled one back with a minute left of normal time as McCoulsky tapped the ball past Askew but it couldn’t prevent the Bees from leaving York Road victorious.

Maidenhead: Harry Palmer, Jack Wakely, George Wells, Will De Havilland, Nathan Blissett (Remy Clerima 69), Kane Ferdinand, Ryheem Sheckleford, Ryan Upward, Shaun McCoulsky, Charlee Adams (Josh Kelly 69’), Josh Smile (Reece Smith 80’). Subs (not used): Shaun Donnellan, Sam Beckwith.

Goals: McCoulsky (89’).

Bees: Jake Askew, Jamie Turley ©, Ben Richards-Everton, Rob Hall (Sam Granville 84’), Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott, Reiss Greenidge, Wes Fonguck (Ryan De Havilland 72’), Sam Beard, Sam Woods, Reece Grego-Cox (Daniel Powell 81’). Subs (nost used): Aymen Azaze, Teddy Howe.

Goals: Marriott (60’), Grego-Cox (79’).

Referee: Robert Whitton.

Attendance: 1,194.