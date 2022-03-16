The Bees battled hard to three points under the lights – beating Boreham Wood 1-0 at The Hive London in the Vanarama National League.

After an intense start to the evening, it was Ephron Mason-Clark who put the Bees ahead when he capitalised on a defensive mix up inside the box and slotted the ball past the ‘keeper from a tight angle.

Dean Brennan’s side continued their early pressure and went close to doubling their advantage when Reece Grego-Cox drifted infield and beat several defenders before seeing his shot deflected narrowly wide of the post.

Adam Marriott was next to test the Wood’s resilience when his long-range effort was parried into the path of Mason-Clark who smashed the ball into the side netting from two-yards out.

Luke Garrard’s side had a chance to equalise when Josh Rees found space behind the Bees’ backline but he was denied by a strong save from Aston Oxborough.

Boreham Wood pushed hard to level the score just before the break through a series of chances in quick succession.

First, Dennon Lewis’ powerful drive towards the near post was deflected wide by Ben Richards-Everton shortly before David Stephens’ failed to turn in a corner from a yard out at the near post.

The Wood’s best chance of the first-half came three minutes into stoppage time when Mendy Mendy’s curling free-kick was flicked on by Rees to force a reaction save from Oxborough, who managed to push it over.

The visitors began the second-half similar to how they ended the first as Mendy Mendy called Oxborough into action with a looping header which was sent onto the bar by the goalie.

The Bees thought they had scored again in the 70th minute when Sam Woods’ high looping shot bounced in but the referee disallowed it for a foul on the ‘keeper.

A series of half-chances followed for the hosts as Grego-Cox’s cross was flicked onto Turley at the back post who shot narrowly over.

Shortly after, Ashby-Hammond raced off his line to head the ball clear. De Havilland looked to take advantage of the open goal as he threaded through Grego-Cox who lashed his shot over the target.

The final action of the evening came in the 89th minute when Will Evans’ headed Mendy Mendy’s corner into the ground to make Oxborough palm it over and secure a first victory over Boreham Wood this season.

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Jamie Turley ©, Ben Richards-Everton, Ross Marshall, Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott (Teddy Howe 90+3’), Reiss Greenidge, Sam Beard, Sam Woods, Ryan De Havilland, Reece Grego-Cox. Subs (not used): Aymen Azaze, Rob Hall, Louis Walsh, Wes Fonguck.

Goals: Mason-Clark (13’).

Boreham Wood: Taye Ashby-Hammond, Mark Ricketts © (Frankie Raymond 46’), Will Evans, David Stephens, Josh Rees (Adrian Clifton 77’), Gus Mafuta, Scott Boden (Danilo Orsi 54’), Tyrone Marsh, Jamal Fyfield, Dennon Lewis, Jacob Mendy Mendy. Subs (not used): Josh Roach, Connor Smith.

Referee: Aji Ajibola.

Attendance: 1,580 (408 away).