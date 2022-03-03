We want everyone in Barnet to enjoy the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations. You can celebrate with a traditional street party, but you need to apply for a road closure in advance.

What better way to mark your appreciation for HRH Queen Elizabeth’s remarkable reign than by hosting a traditional street party alongside your friends and neighbours?

You’ll need to obtain a temporary road closure from Barnet Council. It’s easy to do and local road closures cost you nothing, but you do need to plan and apply well in advance. We review each application to assess the location’s suitability for such an event. Once approved, we’ll sort all your street signage and street furniture needed to close your street and leave you to organise your party.

We’re expecting a high volume of applications for street events over the Jubilee holiday, so you must complete your application by 8 April at the latest.

Visit our Street Parties and Special Events web page to see our special event guidance and to complete the Street Party Request Application Form.