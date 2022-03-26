Averof Neofytou, member of the House of Representatives and President of the Democratic Rally, had a very informative and interesting visit to St Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox School, the only state funded Greek Orthodox Secondary School in the UK.

It opened in 2013 and its first and second year students are now studying at a number of universities. The current 6th form students are hoping to start at various universities in the Autumn including Oxford, Cambridge and Leicester Medical School. Half the places at St Andrew’s are reserved for Greek Orthodox students and half for students of all other faiths who live in the school’s catchment area.

Mr Neofytou was received by the Headteacher, Mrs Warwick and the Senior Deputy Headteacher, Mr Michael. Mr Neofytou met with students from all age groups ranging from 11 to 18 years.

Mr Neofytou was accompanied by Mr Andreas Papaevripides President of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots, Mr George Hadjigeorgiou, International Secretary of the Democratic Rally and Mr Louis Loizou, Chairman of the Hellenic Bankers Association. He also met Mary Karaolis OBE, Chair of Governors of St Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox School.

Mr Neofytou presented the school with a beautiful olive tree statuette which will be on display and admired by students, staff, parents, governors and visitors to the school.