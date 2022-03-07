Aris came from behind to beat Olympiakos 2-1, doing what no other team has done all season in the league, with the play-offs looming large.

Youssef El-Arabi gave the Reds a first-half lead, but Aris bounced back after the interval to equalize with Aboubakar Kamara and snatch victory 11 minutes from the end with a direct free-kick by Bruno Gama.

PAOK therefore cut the distance from Olympiakos to 12 points, after beating struggling Lamia 2-0, goals coming from Leo Zamba and Giannis Michalidis.

AEK stayed in third, one points ahead of Aris, with a 2-1 win over visiting Asteras Tripolis. Sergio Araujo and Giorgos Tzavellas were on target for AEK, while Jeronimo Barrales had equalized for Asteras.

Panathinaikos finished fifth, three points behind the top four places that lead to Europe, with a 2-0 win at Atromitos, both goals scored by Sebastian Palacios within two minutes.

OFI has provisionally finished sixth with a 2-0 win over Apollon, but will have to wait till Tuesday when the appeals committee of the federation rules about the five-point deduction slapped on PAS Giannina for past administrative irregularities.

PAS drew 0-0 at Volos and finished level on points with seventh Asteras, as Panetolikos won 2-1 at Ionikos.

The final table of the regular season is as follows: Olympiakos 65, PAOK 53, AEK 46, Aris 45, Panathinaikos 42, OFI 37, Asteras and PAS Giannina 35, Panetolikos 32, Volos 30, Ionikos 26, Atromitos 23, Lamia 18 and Apollon 13.

The play-offs and the play-outs begin next weekend and their draw will take place this Wednesday. The top six will play a round-robin mini-league of 10 matches, while the teams that finished from the seventh to the 14th position will play each other once.